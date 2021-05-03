Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIRDF. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

