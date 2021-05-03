Bismuth (BIS) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $2,079.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,858,822 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.