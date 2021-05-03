BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 57% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.69 or 1.00431166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00223628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

