Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2,661.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,749.52 or 0.99973572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00218162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 267,850,976 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

