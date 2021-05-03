Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

