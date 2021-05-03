Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.40

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.