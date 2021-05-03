Bitcoin Rhodium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

