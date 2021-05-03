Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $6.79 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $362.84 or 0.00637677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $6.79 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,900.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.82 or 0.01769427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001625 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,722,839 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

