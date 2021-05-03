BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,364.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 229.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and $77,364.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00427485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00167349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00211392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003664 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,304,334,358 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

