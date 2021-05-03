Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $80,122.83

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $80,122.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.13 or 0.01251620 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,894,061 coins and its circulating supply is 9,894,057 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

