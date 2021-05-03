BitWhite (BTW) Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $144,964.90 and approximately $27,028.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

