Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $390,625.46 and $514.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00510007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

