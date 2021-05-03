BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $128,194.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

