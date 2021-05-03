BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.13

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00027273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,637,409 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

