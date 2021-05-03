BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $822.96 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $829.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

