Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BCX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. 737,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,223. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

