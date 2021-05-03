BlitzPick (XBP) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $856,169.85 and approximately $6,497.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021285 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

