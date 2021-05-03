Block-Logic Trading Up 8.8% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $610,557.39 and approximately $234.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

