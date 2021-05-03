Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits One Day Volume of $337,578.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $337,578.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.