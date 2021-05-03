Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $14,460.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

