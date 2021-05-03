BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of BlueCity worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueCity by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

