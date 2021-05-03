BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.29

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 165559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in BlueLinx by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

