Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

