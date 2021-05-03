Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 16.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.