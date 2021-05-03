Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.09.

