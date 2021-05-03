Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 11.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 819,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.