BMO Capital Markets Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $129.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Beacon Capital Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock valued at $0 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

