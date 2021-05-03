BMO Capital Markets Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $300.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.03. 611,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $282.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

