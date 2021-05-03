Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 738,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,119. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,713,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 161,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,451,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

