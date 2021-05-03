Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

