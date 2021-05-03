Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 857,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 8,743.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

