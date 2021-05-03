BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $1.50 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

