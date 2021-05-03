BonusCloud Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $52,061.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

