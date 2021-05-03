Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 6.19. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

