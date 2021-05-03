Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,411,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

