Bottos One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,815.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $72,815.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.