botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.23 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $398.23 million and $324,972.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About botXcoin

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

