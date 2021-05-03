Bounty0x Tops One Day Volume of $54,853.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $991,301.54 and $54,853.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

