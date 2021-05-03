Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 641,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,466,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRC traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,817. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

