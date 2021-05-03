Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $475.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.