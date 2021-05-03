Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

