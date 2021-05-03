Brinker International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 295,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,369 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

