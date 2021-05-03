Britvic (BTVCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY):

4/27/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Britvic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2021 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company's products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey's; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash'd; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. "

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 1,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic plc has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $25.10.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

