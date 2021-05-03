Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 1,806,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

