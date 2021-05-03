Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,164. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

