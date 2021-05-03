Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

