Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $823.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $832.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.87 on Monday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

