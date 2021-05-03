Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

SII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

SII opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

