Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $98.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.78 million and the lowest is $76.54 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.18 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

