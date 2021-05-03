Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

BECN stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

